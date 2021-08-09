MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Storm Team is watching two areas of concern in the Atlantic moving west towards the Caribbean.

The low-pressure system located about 150 miles east of Barbados has become a little better organized this morning.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this system a high potential of cyclone development. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a Tropical Depression is likely to form later Monday or Monday night while the Low moves WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and be near Hispaniola around midweek.

Tropical Storm watches or warnings may be issued for parts of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Heavy rain and flooding is likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The storm track and intensity will be impacted by the potential of land interaction, some dry air and wind shear.

Models are indicating deep tropical moisture associated with this disturbance is headed in our general direction and will increase our storm chance later in the week.

There is another area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles and this system has a low potential of cyclone development.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is September 10.

The next two named storms in the Atlantic will be Fred and Grace.