MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are packing up.

The team will head to Chicago Tuesday for two days of joint practices with the Bears before a preseason game Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, co-offensive coordinator George Godsey was back on the field after he was in COVID protocol. Godsey was also joined by Eric Sudesville. The offense is run by these two coaches this season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has put in solid work in training camp, with the revamped offensive system that will take more shots down the field.

Godsey was just happy to get back to work after he was forced to miss time on the field.

“I’m thrilled. I miss these guys. I told them they look they look a lot better on video than they do in person,” he joked. “It’s good to kind of get back into the camp mode, which you know, we’re trying to spend a lot of time together as a staff and then obviously as a unit. And, you know, build that type of relationship that gets us through a long season.”

Fan will see how the offense performs this week when the Dolphins finally get to work against another team.