MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida continues to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge.

“The pattern is that the deaths come usually around three to four weeks after the spike. So most patients will test positive the first week. The deaths usually come around the third week,” said Dr. Yoram Gutfreund. “So unfortunately, the death rate will be going up.”

Gutfreund, an ER doctor at Jackson Memorial Hospital, says they are overwhelmed.

“The ICU admissions over the last week are 19 year olds, 20, 33-year-old, who are very sick. And almost every patient who is very sick they all share in common that they are unvaccinated,” Gutfreund said.

On Saturday, the state recorded more than 13,000 hospitalizations related to COVID.

“People think the death rate is X and that is it. Spending three weeks in intensive care unit and almost dying and having chronic lung disease and heart disease, which other people may view as a positive case that did not die is a success. It is absolutely not a success. Many people develop chronic disease. So prevent it by getting a vaccine or early treatment,” Gutfreund said.

A new study shows that even people who are recovered from the virus should get vaccinated. The study showed COVID survivors who are not vaccinated have twice the risk of getting infected as those who are vaccinated.

Research has also showed getting the vaccine gives you a boost to natural immunity, including protection against new mutants.