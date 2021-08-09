MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is the final day of a sales-tax “holiday” that allows back-to-school shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, school supplies and personal computers.

This year’s tax holiday started July 31, and runs through today, Monday, August 9.

The Back to School sales tax holiday means anyone who buys school supplies will get a break from the state’s 6% sales tax which can add up to big savings for families as the summer break ends and the new school year begins.

So what items are tax free?

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

School supplies selling for $15 or less per item.

The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Among the allowed school supplies are the following: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, paste, poster paper, rulers, and scissors.

Examples of taxable school supplies include correction tape-fluid pens, masking tape, printer and computer paper, staplers, and staples.

This is the second consecutive year that shoppers have been able to avoid paying sales taxes on the first $1,000 of the price of computers. Cell phones don’t qualify as computer electronics.

Click here for more information about the sales tax holiday, and for lists of specific items and their taxable status.