By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 69-year-old Laurent Faustin.

According to MDPD, Faustin went missing on Friday at around 7 a.m. from his residence in the 14700 Block of NE 8th Court.

Police said Faustin was last seen in the area of South Miami on Saturday.

The 69-year-old stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 715-3300.

