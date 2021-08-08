MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a reworked contract with the Miami Dolphins 12 days after he had requested a trade.

“We’re excited to have gotten this done,” coach Brian Flores said before practice Sunday. “We want him here, and he’s here.”

Flores said there never was real concern the situation wouldn’t get resolved.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Howard had four years left remaining on the five-year extension he signed in May 2019.

Howard’s agent, David Canter, thanked the Dolphins for “doing something unexpected and difficult to say the least.”

“Many times over the past eight months we all did not expect anything to happen,” Canter said on Twitter. “The organization handled us with absolute class and professionalism.”

Howard had 10 interceptions last year, the most in the NFL since 2007. He has been limited in training camp because of an ankle injury.

During negotiations, Flores had said the Dolphins did not want to trade Howard.

“In any negotiation, compromise is important,” Flores said. “We want all sides to be happy. We feel like that’s the case right now, and that’s how we’ll move forward.”

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)