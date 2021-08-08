  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:30 PMPGA TOUR Originals: Justin Thomas Unlocked
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Keys, Local TV, Miami News, Shark Bite

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital from Key Largo after reportedly being bitten by a shark Saturday.

Monroe Sheriff’s Office Deputies say the call came in at 7:31 a.m. as the teen was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club.

READ MORE: Western Disturbance With Highest Potential Of Becoming Tropical Depression Or Tropical Storm

He was treated and then had to be flown out via helicopter.

READ MORE: ‘Put The Guns Down’: Parents, Religious Leaders & Students Gather In Miami Gardens To Call For An End To Violence On Streets

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.

MORE NEWS: As COVID Cases Continue To Surge, Doctors Warn Of Long-Term Effects

No additional information was provided.

CBSMiami.com Team