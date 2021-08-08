POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday they say pointed a gun at a woman and child and crashed into two police vehicles before barricading himself.

This all started at 10:45 a.m.

Someone reported a man in Pompano Beach brandished a gun at a woman and young child near West Sample Road and North Powerline Road.

Deputies saw a man in a black SUV who matched the description.

But he drove off, hitting their cars as he sped away. Deputies said he was driving erratically through several jurisdictions before stopping at North Federal Highway and 27 Court.

BSO SWAT responded in what turned into an hour-long standoff.

He eventually got out of the car and was detained.