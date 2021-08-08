Five Miami Beach police officers were charged with misdemeanor battery after beating two men during an arrest last month.
Video of the incident was released this past week.READ MORE: Western Disturbance With Highest Potential Of Becoming Tropical Depression Or Tropical Storm
Jim DeFede and his guests, two prominent community activists, discussed the disturbing video and the need for more to be done in the case.READ MORE: Teen Flown To Miami Hospital After Reportedly Being Bitten By Shark In Keys
GUEST: Ruban Roberts, Former President of the Miami-Dade NAACPMORE NEWS: ‘Put The Guns Down’: Parents, Religious Leaders & Students Gather In Miami Gardens To Call For An End To Violence On Streets
Lyle Muhammad, Executive Director of the Circle of Brotherhood