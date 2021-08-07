MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The owner of a Pembroke Pines martial arts academy is facing serious charges after one of his students discovered hidden recording devices in the academy’s bathroom.

Pembroke Pines police have arrested Robert Danilo Franco, 64 in the matter. He is facing video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Police said they responded to Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy on July 29, 2021 on a call regarding video voyeurism.

Authorities said a female student noticed two hidden cameras placed within picture frames on a shelf located in the academy’s restroom and confronted Danilo Franco after photographing the cameras.

The student told police Danilo Franco destroyed the picture frames and hidden cameras after the student confronted him.

Police said that after the confrontation, the student called her father, who in turn called police.

Danilo Franco is facing multiple counts of criminal charges.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department urges anyone who may have attended or visited, or whose children attended or visited Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy, to come forward if the academy’s restroom was used. The expectation of privacy was violated for other undressed & unsuspecting victims who remain unidentified.

Police urge anyone who may have been a victim in this case to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 954.493.TIPS.