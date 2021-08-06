MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami dealership owner has been arrested and faces charges after police say he altered the odometer of a vehicle to defraud the buyer.

According to police, the victim purchased a vehicle with an odometer reading of 100,000 miles.

Shortly after the purchase, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure and the victim took the vehicle to another dealership to obtain a current market value, police said.

Authorities said that during the evaluation process, the victim was advised that the odometer reading was incorrect. The victim contacted the owner of the dealership and requested to return the vehicle and a refund; however, the owner refused.

The victim met with detectives to further investigate the matter. The vehicle had a reduced odometer reading of over 81,000 miles.

Investigators said they were able to link the dealership owner to the odometer tampering, and arrested him.

Police identified the dealership owner as Alejandro Quintero Romero, 41. He has been charged with odometer altering or tampering-motor vehicle and organized scheme to defraud.

Investigators believe other consumers may have been victimized by this business and urge them to contact police at (305) 471-2800.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.