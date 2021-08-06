MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nursing home in Dania Beach had to be evacuated after the facility lost power on Friday afternoon.
Broward Sheriff's Fire & Rescue units were at The Residence, located in the 150 block of Stirling Road helping to move residents to area hospitals.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more details become available.
In 2017, Hurricane Irma knocked out the electricity at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, and authorities attributed as many as 12 resident deaths to sweltering conditions in the building.
The deaths and an evacuation of the facility drew national media coverage.
The deaths prompted the Florida Legislature to require nursing homes to have backup power.