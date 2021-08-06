By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:City of Miami, Coronavirus, Local TV, Masks, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami released a statement Friday that stopped short of mandating vaccines for city employees.

It read in part, “All City of Miami employees are required to wear a mask while at work in order to slow the transmission of COVID-19, unless they volunteer to provide proof of vaccination or are granted a legal exception.”

City employees are also required to practice social distancing in the workplace.

With respect to the COVID-19 vaccine, the City of Miami strongly encourages all city employees to get vaccinated.

CBSMiami.com Team