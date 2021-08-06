MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kids are heading back to school in just a couple of weeks, but before they head back to class, parents need to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.
Pediatricians say all children must have a Florida shots form filled out and sent to the child’s school before classes start.
Doctors also want to remind parents to make sure their child has an up-to-date physical form as well, especially since many children did not see a doctor in the last year and a half because of the pandemic.