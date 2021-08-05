MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, you can get one Thursday and possibly win tickets to upcoming Miami Heat games and concert tickets.

The Miami Heat in partnership with Miami-Dade County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event at the FTX Arena, located at 601 Biscayne Blvd., for anyone aged 12+ on Thursday, August 5th from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health will be administering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms. It’s also free.

Those receiving a first dose of the Pfizer or J&J vaccine will be eligible to win tickets to Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, Fonseca and Andres Cepeda or Maluma.

A second event will take place on August 26 to administer the second dose of Pfizer. Participants who opt to receive the Pfizer vaccine will have the opportunity to win additional memorabilia including a Miami HEAT Street Banner or NBA issued authentic Miami HEAT player apparel during the administration of their second dose.

Free parking will be available in the P2 Parking Garage (please bring your ticket for validation).

Click here for more information about the identification and paperwork required to participate.