MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man police say was touching himself while in his car at a Parkland intersection.

Investigators said the lewd and lascivious acts have happened at least two times in the month of July, usually in the afternoon.

The man usually waits for the red light to wave and get the attention of female drivers, who stop at the intersection of West Hillsboro Boulevard and North State Road 7. When they look over, he exposes himself, authorities said.

Witnesses describe the man as an adult white male, possibly in an older four-door Ford vehicle, green or blue in color.

Detectives are telling anyone who witnesses or encounters the individual to get to a place of safety and call 911.

Anyone who has been a victim of this individual or who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Parkland district at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).