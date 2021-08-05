MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is hoping you will be able to recognize a man and a woman they say stole a van in the middle of the day.

The incident took place on March 14, in the vicinity of N.W. 25 Avenue and 23 Street, and was caught on video.

Police said they responded to a call of a stolen van. The victim told police he had surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows the suspects walking and looking at the van. Shortly thereafter, the female suspect is seen running to the passenger side of the van while the male suspect is inside the driver’s seat.

The van has been recovered but detectives need assistance identifying the suspects.

Police describe the suspects as a man in his 40s, 5’05” to 5’07”, 130 -150 lbs., last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, black sneakers, and a gray Nike ball cap.

The woman is described as being in her 40s, 5’04” to 5’06”, 110 to 130 lbs., auburn hair, and she smokes, police said.

Authorities said she appears to have a tattoo on her right forearm. She was last seen wearing a blue with white stripes blouse, blue jean shorts and light-colored sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at (305) 603-6055 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).