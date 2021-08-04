MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sen. Marco Rubio took to Twitter Wednesday to react to the CDC recommendation that everyone wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of their vaccination status.

The senator disagrees with the effectiveness of that during this summer surge.

“The CDC and a lot of other people spent the first few days here arguing about masks. Who are we going to strap masks on now? How are we going to force masks on people? You’re not gonna mask your way out of this pandemic,” he said. “The only way out of this pandemic is to turn COVID into something no worse than a cold or flu and we have medicines to do that. It’s called the vaccine. And that’s what we should be spending our time doing, trying to get more people vaccinated. Not by coercing them, not by threatening them, not by calling them names, not in my opinion, making people angry at them, but by showing them the facts and the data.”

Stop with the mask fetish If you want to wear a mask as a courtesy to those around you or because you are in no mood to get even a little sick go ahead READ MORE: Suspect In Miami Beach Samurai Sword Murder Appears Before Judge If you want your kids to mask in school that’s your right But we aren’t going to mask our way out of this pic.twitter.com/vrRIt4hZ0p — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 4, 2021

The senator said the majority of those in the hospital and testing positive are not vaccinated, which is why he is urging everyone to get the shot.