MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National Night Out celebrations return to South Florida on Tuesday night.

National Night Out is a community-building event happening all over the country and here in South Florida.

BSO held an event Monday night at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.

Tuesday night, there’s a celebration in West Park’s Mary Saunders Park, located at 4750 SW 21st Street. It includes a school supplies giveaway and takes places from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Miami Police Department is holding events at three locations from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

They are:

Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 N.E. 2 nd Avenue

Avenue Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 N.W. 28 th Street

Street Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Drive

There will be free food, activities and prizes.

Miami Gardens residents can take part in National Night Out festivities at Buccaneer Park starting at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Opa-Locka is hosting its ccelebration at Ingram Park, located at 2100 Burlington Street, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

In the Village of Palmetto Bay, there’s an event scheduled at Coral Reef Park, located at 7895 SW 152 Street from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The City of North Miami Beach event includes a Back-To-School Health Fair and school supplies giveaway at Allen Park located at 1770 NE 162nd Street from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

This is the 38th annual National Night Out, which gives residents the opportunity to interact with neighbors and members of police and fire departments to strengthen relationships and make their families and neighborhoods safe.

Check with your local police department at a non-emergency number, for an event in your neighborhood.