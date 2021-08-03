COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for man involved in an armed burglary and attempted sexual battery of a 7-year-old child.
Detectives from the BSO Special Victims Unit say the crime took place early Monday morning inside the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes Community in Cooper City.READ MORE: Broward School Board Reverses Mask Mandate, Complies With Ron DeSantis
BSO released surveillance video of a tall white man wearing what appears to be a multi-color shirt, lighter colored pants and dark shoes, prowling around the community Monday morning. Investigators said the man engaged in attempted burglaries to residences in the development just minutes before the attempted sexual battery occurred.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Sweltering Summer Temps Will Develop Into Stormy Day
Detectives want to identify the man.MORE NEWS: Elderly Dogs Abandoned In Pembroke Pines Get New Leash On Life
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detectives Vanessa Encina or Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4240. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.