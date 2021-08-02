  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Turtle

PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami) – Florida has seen its fair share of bizarre and unusual accidents but an accident in St. Lucie County was caused by a flying turtle.

No, the turtle did not grow wings and fly.

READ MORE: Dolphin TE Mike Gesicki, 2 Others, Go On COVID-19 Reserve List

(Photo: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, a tractor trailer kicked up a turtle on the highway, sending it airborne.

The turtle then smashed through the front windshield of a car.

READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady Following Expensive Month At The Pumps

The good news is neither the turtle nor the driver was hurt.

Crews released the turtle to a more familiar environment.

 

MORE NEWS: 61-Year-Old Florida Woman Successfully Swims Across The English Channel

 

CBSMiami.com Team