PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami) – Florida has seen its fair share of bizarre and unusual accidents but an accident in St. Lucie County was caused by a flying turtle.
No, the turtle did not grow wings and fly.
According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, a tractor trailer kicked up a turtle on the highway, sending it airborne.
The good news is neither the turtle nor the driver was hurt.
Crews released the turtle to a more familiar environment.
