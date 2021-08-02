MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat picked up the option for Goran Dragic, but the “Dragon” might not be around too long.
Several reports link the Heat guard as a main piece in a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto that would bring free agent point guard Kyle Lowry to Miami.
A trade is the only way the Heat can bring Lowry to the team because Miami doesn’t have enough salary cap space.
Teams can begin to negotiate with free agents Monday at 6 p.m. and can officially begin signing free agents on Friday afternoon.