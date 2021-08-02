MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National Night Out celebrations return to South Florida on Monday night.

National Night Out is a community-building event happening all over the country and here in South Florida.

However, two of the events originally scheduled in Broward Sheriff Office districts have been postponed.

They are Pompano Beach and Lauderdale Lakes. Those districts may reschedule events for the fall.

Parkland and West Park will continue to have some activities.

The Parkland event takes place from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End.

The West Park event, which includes a school supplies giveaway, takes place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Mary Saunders Park, located at 4750 SW 21st Street.

This is the 38th annual National Night Out, which gives residents the opportunity to interact with neighbors and members of police and fire departments to strengthen relationships and make their families and neighborhoods safe.

Check with your local police department at a non-emergency number, for an event in your neighborhood.