DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a fiery and deadly tanker truck crash, just off the Florida Turnpike which had the road shutdown for hours.

It happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-595 near Davie Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the driver somehow lost control of the fuel tanker which was filled with 8-thousand gallons of gasoline. When it went off the highway and crashed, the truck exploded.

“The driver of the tractor trailer hit the wall on the right side, the tanker trailer went over the wall and landed on its roof. The tanker trailer caught on fire and tanker trailer completely burned down to the ground,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes.

WATCH: Massive Fire From Tanker Truck Crash In Davie

Firefighters spent hours trying to control the blaze.

FHP confirmed there the driver was killed in the crash.

“We had three hazardous material teams, one from Fort lauderdale, one from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and one from Hollywood that was on standby for us. We also brought a large chemical truck out of Port Everglades with 28 hundred gallons of foam. We didn’t need to use all of it, but we had to use a little of us and we were able to get most of the fire out pretty quickly,” explained Battalion Chief Robert DiFerdinando of the Davie Fire Rescue Department.

SEE IT: Tanker Truck Fire In Davie Caught On Cam

In addition to closing all eastbound lanes at I-595 and Davie Boulevard, FHP also shut down the southbound entrance to I-595 from the Florida Turnpike. However, all lanes are now reopen.