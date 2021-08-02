TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices have seen little change during the past week following July which was the most expensive month at the pump in seven years.
The state average of $2.97 per gallon is the same as last week.
Florida drivers are now paying:
- 4 cents per gallon less than a month ago
- 81 cents per gallon more than a year ago
- 43 cents per gallon more than August 1, 2019
- $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline
“July was the most expensive month at the pump since October 2014,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida gas prices remain elevated due to tightening global supplies, as demand recovers from the pandemic. “Florida gas prices averaged $2.99 per gallon, in July 2021. The monthly average was 89 cents more than what drivers paid in July 2020, and 35 cents more than July 2019.”
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.12), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.12), Tallahassee ($3.08)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.88), Orlando ($2.91), Jacksonville ($2.91), Tampa Bay ($2.92)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.