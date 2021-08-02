  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:AAA, Florida News, Gas Prices, Local TV, Miami News

TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices have seen little change during the past week following July which was the most expensive month at the pump in seven years.

The state average of $2.97 per gallon is the same as last week.

READ MORE: 61-Year-Old Florida Woman Successfully Swims Across The English Channel

Florida drivers are now paying:

READ MORE: Miami Weather: A Scorching Start To The Work Week
  • 4 cents per gallon less than a month ago
  • 81 cents per gallon more than a year ago
  • 43 cents per gallon more than August 1, 2019
  • $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline

“July was the most expensive month at the pump since October 2014,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida gas prices remain elevated due to tightening global supplies, as demand recovers from the pandemic. “Florida gas prices averaged $2.99 per gallon, in July 2021. The monthly average was 89 cents more than what drivers paid in July 2020, and 35 cents more than July 2019.”

Regional Prices

MORE NEWS: Airborne Turtle Flies Through Car's Windshield On Florida Turnpike
  • Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.12), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.12), Tallahassee ($3.08)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.88), Orlando ($2.91), Jacksonville ($2.91), Tampa Bay ($2.92)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

CBSMiami.com Team