MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat exercised Goran Dragic’s contract option for next season.
He's slotted in at $19.4 million.
The 13-year NBA veteran appeared in 50 games, with 11 of those being starts, last season with the Heat.
He averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 26.7 minutes.
Dragic shot 43.2% from the field, 37.3% from three-point range and a new career high 82.8% from the foul line.
The team reportedly declined to exercise Andre Iguodala’s contract option, making him a free agent.