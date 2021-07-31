MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Saturday marked the first day of Dolphins training camp open to fans in two years.

Not practicing were linebacker Jaelan Phillips, tight end Mike Gesicki, receiver Will Fuller and receiver Preston Williams.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was back at practice, but on a limited basis.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talked to fans before practice.

The stands were packed with the Dolphin faithful.

Howard attended training camp on Friday but did practice because of an undisclosed injury.

Howard, an All-Pro selection in 2020 after leading the NFL in interceptions with 10, jogged off the field after the team’s warmup on Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline. The team provided no updates on Howard’s condition.

Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade over his displeasure about his contract.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Howard signed a five-year contract extension in May 2019 that has four years remaining.

Howard skipped the entire offseason program, including the Dolphins’ mandatory June minicamp, subjecting himself to fines in excess of $90,000.

His status with the team, at the moment, is up in the air.