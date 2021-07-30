UPDATE: CBS4 News has learned Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez has been found and she is fine. No other details were released.

—-

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are asking the public’s help with any information they can provide on the whereabouts of a woman last seen in Miami Gardens.

Police said Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez was last seen on surveillance video on Monday, July 26, at the lost and found at Hard Rock Stadium.

Authorities say video shows she was in the company of an unknown man, 5’10” – 6’0”, thin build, wearing long dark pants, black T-shirt, redshirt tied around waist, dark sneakers, and a light-colored hat.

The video also shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez was wearing the same romper from Saturday, where she attended the Rolling Loud concert.

Investigators say she was wearing long black socks with sandals that appeared too large for her feet.

Her family said she has no phone to call for help or any IDs on her.

“She basically handed him her IDs because her outfit didn’t have a pocket,” said her cousin, Demetria Madrigal.

On top of that, her family said she’s bipolar and off meds.

“When somebody is off the medication, you can see uptick in the severity of these symptoms and not necessarily be able to regulate the emotional states,” said Dr. Jessica Ruiz, a clinical psychologist.

She was last seen walking towards parking lot No. 18.

Authorities said it is possible Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez is still in the area.

Anyone with information should contact police at 305-474-1615.