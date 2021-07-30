MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a dry, warm start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Late morning into the afternoon scattered storms will develop. As Saharan dust and drier air move in, the rain chance will decrease as compared to the past few days. Although the storms will likely not be as widespread, any storms that develop may produce some heavy downpours. Because the ground is already saturated from the heavy rain the past few days, localized flooding may occur in spots.

Highs soar to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Skies will appear hazy at times due to the Saharan dust which could lower air quality.

It’s a great day to head to the beach as there is a low risk of rip currents. The UV index is extreme.

Friday night a few showers will be possible. Lows will be warm and muggy in the low 80s.

Saturday the rain chance will be low but a few storms will still be possible. It will be sizzling with highs in the low 90s and feel like the triple-digits. On Sunday spotty storms will be possible. We stay hot with the chance for typical summer-time storms early next week.