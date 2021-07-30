Taste Of The Town: YOT Bar & Kitchen Offers Stepped Up American Dishes With The Emphasis On Fresh SeafoodWith million dollar mega yachts and large boats as a backdrop, YOT Bar & Kitchen at The Lauderdale Marine Center is a sea lover's dream come true.

2 Performances Of ‘In The Heights’ At Arsht Center Canceled After Cast Members Catch COVIDThe remaining performances of "In The Heights" at the Adrienne Arsht Center have been postponed after several cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Mayor Urges 'Safe Behavior' At Rolling Loud Music FestSouth Florida's annual and massive hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud continued Saturday and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had a message for event-goers.

Rolling Loud Music Fest In Miami Gardens Kicks OffThis weekend’s Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival got underway Friday afternoon, despite a giant video screen collapse a day earlier.

Theater, Arts, And Museums Helping To Restart South Florida's EconomyTheaters and museums have been and continue to be on the forefront of the resurging Florida economy. Museums are already pulling crowds and theaters are ramping up programing as patrons are feeling more comfortable with visiting public locations, despite the recent rise in COVID cases.

Taste Of The Town: Healthy Dishes With Plenty Of Flavor Served At Carrot ExpressThe Miami-based health-conscious restaurant chain, Carrot Express, is always busy at its ten locations. The healthy, but fast casual restaurant, was founded in 1993 by Mario Laufer.