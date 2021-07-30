MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard attended training camp on Friday but did practice because of an undisclosed injury.

Howard, an All-Pro selection in 2020 after leading the NFL in interceptions with 10, jogged off the field after the team’s warmup on Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline. The team provided no updates on Howard’s condition.

Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade over his displeasure about his contract.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Howard signed a five-year contract extension in May 2019 that has four years remaining.

Howard skipped the entire offseason program, including the Dolphins’ mandatory June minicamp, subjecting himself to fines in excess of $90,000.

His status with the team, at the moment, is up in the air.

“Brian [Flores], do you expect Xavien to be a member of the team when the regular season opens?” the Dolphins head coach was asked on Thursday.

“I think I answer this question the same every day. I’m focused on today,” he responded.

The Miami Dolphins will host 14 training camp practices that are open to the public at their brand new, state-of-the-art training facility.

The first is Saturday, July 31. Attendance is free but you must reserve tickets by clicking here.

CBS4 is the official partner of the Miami Dolphins.

The first preseason game is Saturday, August 14, against the Chicago Bears.

The Dolphins play three preseason games this year, and CBS4 is the only place to catch all the action.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)