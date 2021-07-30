  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead inside a Dania Beach apartment on Friday.

Authorities said they responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in 3200 block of Southwest 44th Street, shortly after 4:30 p.m.

BSO’s SWAT team entered the residence and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

Paramedics pronounced them dead on the scene.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

No other details were immediately available.

