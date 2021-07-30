MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead inside a Dania Beach apartment on Friday.
Authorities said they responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in 3200 block of Southwest 44th Street, shortly after 4:30 p.m.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: Cases, Positivity Rates, Deaths Rise Amid Coronavirus Surge
BSO’s SWAT team entered the residence and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.READ MORE: 'Biggest Tragedy Is Preventable Loss Of Life': Memorial Healthcare System Chief Urges Public To Get COVID Vaccine
Paramedics pronounced them dead on the scene.
BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.MORE NEWS: Florida Becoming Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak
No other details were immediately available.