MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are asking the public’s help with any information they can provide on the whereabouts of a woman who was last seen in Miami Gardens.

Police said Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez was last seen on surveillance video on Monday, July 26th, at the Lost & Found at Hard Rock Stadium.

Authorities say video shows she was in the company of an unknown man, 5’10” – 6’0”, thin build, wearing long dark pants, black T-shirt, redshirt tied around waist, dark sneakers, and a light-colored hat.

The video also shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez was wearing the same romper from Saturday.

Investigators say she was wearing long black socks with sandals that appeared too large for her feet.

She was last seen walking towards parking lot #18.

Authorities said it is possible Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez is still in the area.

Anyone with information should contact police at 305-474-1615.