MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are asking the public’s help with any information they can provide on the whereabouts of a woman who was last seen in Miami Gardens.
Police said Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez was last seen on surveillance video on Monday, July 26th, at the Lost & Found at Hard Rock Stadium.READ MORE: FIU Professor Francisco Mora Tapped As US Ambassador To Organization Of American States
Authorities say video shows she was in the company of an unknown man, 5’10” – 6’0”, thin build, wearing long dark pants, black T-shirt, redshirt tied around waist, dark sneakers, and a light-colored hat.
The video also shows Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez was wearing the same romper from Saturday.READ MORE: West Park Neighborhood Trying To Make Sense Of 15-Year-Old Lorvens Julien’s Death
Investigators say she was wearing long black socks with sandals that appeared too large for her feet.
She was last seen walking towards parking lot #18.
Authorities said it is possible Ms. Espinoza-Sanchez is still in the area.MORE NEWS: South Florida Families Worried About Where They’ll Be Living With Federal Eviction Protection Expiring In Just 2 Days
Anyone with information should contact police at 305-474-1615.