MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the first day of training camp, the Miami Dolphins announced that offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, and linebacker Elandon Roberts were placed on the active but physically unable to perform list.

Wide receiver Preston Williams was put on that list Tuesday.

The team also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On the upside, the team announced they have signed guard Tyler Marz.

Marz has played in six NFL games with one start, all coming with Tennessee during the 2018 season. He has spent time on practice squads for Carolina (2019), Tennessee (2016-18) and the L.A. Chargers (2017) and also spent time on the Chargers’ active roster in 2017. Marz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 9, 2016.

The Miami Dolphins will host 14 training camp practices that are open to the public at their brand new, state-of-the-art training facility.

The first is Saturday, July 31. Attendance is free but you must reserve tickets by clicking here.

