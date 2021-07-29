MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board is still discussing whether masks will be mandatory in schools.

“I know the community is anxious about this issue and I understand it,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We want to do the right thing for the right reasons based on truth and science and ultimately for the best interests of the children, our students.”

Masks will be required on county school buses.

Social distancing will be in place in cafeterias and alternate dining venues will be used when possible. There will be a health screening room in all schools.

There will be heightened cleaning and sanitization protocols in place on buses, school campuses, and school district offices. The district will also increase the amount of fresh air coming into schools.

Classes for the 2021-2022 school year will begin on August 23rd.

On Wednesday, the Broward County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to make the use of masks mandatory for the start of the school year. Broward’s school year begins on August 18th.