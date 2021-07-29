MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Thick, juicy and with perfect pickles.”
According to Big 7 Travel, that's all you need to know about Le Chick's burger, which it considers the third best in country.
“A buzzing room, a world class team both in the kitchen and front of house and a burger that has been wonderfully thought out and executed upon,” the site noted.
And as Big 7 Travel highlights, the joint also offers trendy cocktails to go alongside your meal.
So not only are you biting into one of the most delicious burgers America has to offer, you also have a bevy of beverages to choose from to wash it down.
Here's the top 10:
- Burgers Never Say Die- Los Angeles, California
- Nowon – New York City, New York
- Le Chick – Miami, Florida
- Community Tavern – Chicago, Illinois
- A&B Burgers – Boston, Massachusetts
- Mean Sandwich – Seattle, Washington
- Holsteins Burgers – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Cowbell – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli – Indianapolis, Indiana
- Killer Burger – Portland, Oregon
For the rest of Big 7 Travel’s “The 50 Best Burgers In The United States,” click here.