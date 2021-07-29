MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The delta variant is surging across South Florida.

According to the CDC, more than 16,000 cases were reported in the state. It’s is the highest reported since January.

Many doctors say among those hospitalized are pregnant women.

“There have been a lot of complications. Still births, and hospitalizations because pregnant women are more susceptible to severe disease,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist.

A recent study posted on the New England Journal of Medicine found it is safe for women to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the third trimester of being pregnant. Findings found that before the 20 weeks’ mark, there is a risk of a miscarriage.

“They are much better off taking the vaccine, which when you compare over 30,000 women who have taken the vaccine while pregnant to pre-COVID, the vaccinated people did better as did their babies,” said Dr. Marty.

OBGYN Dr. Mauricio Bitran said he advices all his patients to get a vaccine.

“If you are breastfeeding or not, get the vaccine,” said Dr. Bitran.

Both medical experts said young women planning on having a child have expressed concerns about becoming infertile while taking a vaccine.

Both medical experts said there is no proof.

“There is no proof of that and what they will actually have to see is if COVID makes you infertile,” said Dr. Bitran.

“It’s a misstatement. They are talking about a particular protein on the placenta that does not actually have any significant resemblance whatsoever to the spike of the SARS-2 virus. There is zero real data that will back those claims up,” said Dr. Marty.