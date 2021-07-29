MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A licensed Aventura veterinarian who recorded himself sexually abusing dogs, shared the videos online and collected online child pornography, pled guilty Thursday in Miami federal court.

During the hearing, Prentiss K. Madden admitted he repeatedly accessed a Dropbox account containing images of child pornography, received child pornography photographs and videos through social media chats, talked about child sexual abuse during chats, and stored thousands of child pornography images in his Dropbox account and cellular telephones.

Madden admitted to producing videos of himself engaged in sexual activity with dogs and sharing them with others. Madden kept these videos, as well as chats about such acts, in his cel telephones, according to authorities.

Madden pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of creation of an animal crush video.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 8, 2021.

Madden faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a maximum penalty of 87 years in prison.

If you have information regarding this case, or you believe you or a family member may have been a victim, please contact the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423.