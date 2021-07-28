MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The road ahead is a long one for the survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside.

“What we do know is that we’re here and we’re alive,” said Rabbi Zalman Lipskar with The Shul of Bal Harbour.

On Wednesday, more help was made available to those who survived but lost everything.

“Today is really about next steps,” said Michael Capponi, President of the Global Empowerment Mission.

The Global Empowerment Mission and The Shul of Bal Harbour teamed up with other groups to help those survivors. From day one, they had boxes with things like toothbrushes and chargers.

On Wednesday, they announced they’ll be helping financially with money to help pay for some rent and security deposits as the families look for new places to live.

“When you lose everything, I mean everything, this is just out of nowhere,” said Steve Rosenthal.

He lived on the seventh floor.

“We’re all just starting over again. We’re going to continue to need your help,” said Rosenthal.

Help is coming from all over. The Global Empowerment Mission helping to get gift cards and Visa cards for the families right away.

After helping financially with their new homes, the group and its partners will also help with things like silverware or pots and pans, the little things that help make a home for the people who lived but still lost.