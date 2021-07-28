MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher accused in April of inappropriately touching a student at a North Miami Beach school has been cleared of all charges.
Yosef Benita, a teacher at Lubavitch Educational Center, was arrested after a student said that the rabbi touched him inappropriately three times.READ MORE: Teen's Death Investigation Continues After No Hazardous Materials Found In West Park Home
The state attorney has decided to take no action on the allegations.READ MORE: Lobster Mini Season Gets Off To Tragic Start
Benita, who has declared his innocence since day one, is happy that he can put these allegations behind him.MORE NEWS: Firefighter Who Worked On Surfside Collapse Arrested For Domestic Violence
Rabbi Benita, who has been teaching for more than a decade, will be welcomed back to Lubavitch Educational Center this fall.