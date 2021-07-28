  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher accused in April of inappropriately touching a student at a North Miami Beach school has been cleared of all charges.

Yosef Benita, a teacher at Lubavitch Educational Center, was arrested after a student said that the rabbi touched him inappropriately three times.

The state attorney has decided to take no action on the allegations.

Benita, who has declared his innocence since day one, is happy that he can put these allegations behind him.

Rabbi Benita, who has been teaching for more than a decade, will be welcomed back to Lubavitch Educational Center this fall.

