MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest warrant for a suspect involved in a recent aggravated assault with a firearm in Miami Beach led police to the seizure of nearly a dozen firearms, including rifles, ammunition, and body armor at a home in West Park.
Authorities said they found the arsenal On July 15, as they served a warrant for Risson Beaubrun, 27, at his address in the 100 block of Newton Road.READ MORE: 'I Think We Have Let Our Guard Down': Some South Floridians Favor New CDC Guidance On Indoor Mask Use
Detectives said they recovered 11 firearms, including rifles and handguns, a large amount of various caliber bullets, multiple high capacity magazines, ballistic vests with rifle plates and a trafficking amount of Oxycodone in plain view.READ MORE: Deadly Triple Shooting In Deerfield Beach
Several individuals were taken into custody at the residence and face charges that include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking oxycodone, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon.MORE NEWS: As Magic City Celebrates 125th Birthday, We Have Julia Tuttle 'The Mother Of Miami' To Thank
Police said that one of the people taken into custody had been convicted of murder in Miami-Dade.