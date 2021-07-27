MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are conducting an investigation at a home in Weston.
Chopper 4 images showed agents walking around the home in the 3100 block of Islewood Avenue. They were seen in and around the garage.READ MORE: Large Alligator Removed From Florida Home During Late Night Visit: 'Seeing Them Is Normal But Not On My Welcome Mat'
Authorities say a search warrant was obtained to search the home.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Feds tell CBS4, “The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court… There is no threat to public safety.”MORE NEWS: CDC Expected To Recommend Face Masks For Fully Vaccinated Americans Again In Some Indoor Settings
It is unclear what the agents were looking for or if they had made any arrests.