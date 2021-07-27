MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Centers for Disease Control will announce Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans in communities with substantial or high COVID transmission should once again wear face masks in some indoor public settings, CBS News reports. The announcement comes as the highly contagious Delta variant has caused a rise in cases COVID nationwide, including some breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated.

CBS News reporter Ben Tracy said the guidance will be “specifically for places with substantial or high transmission.’”

BREAKING: @CBSNews confirms the CDC will announce this afternoon that fully vaccinated Americans should return to wearing masks in indoor public settings due to the spread of the #DeltaVariant #ugh — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) July 27, 2021

Nearly 44% of counties have what the CDC considers to be high COVID-19 transmission. That means 100 more cases per 100,000 people or at least 10% positivity rate in the past seven days.

That’s the case in all 67 counties in Florida, which accounted for nearly a quarter of all cases in the United States — more than any other state.

“More than 90% of the patients who are being admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Hany Atallah, Chief Medical Officer from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Florida also reported more COVID-19 deaths than any other state over the past week — a total of 282 over the past week — the sixth highest per capita rate of deaths in the country.

The state has fully vaccinated 60% of its residents, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The vaccination rate is higher in South Florida. It’s 76% in Miami-Dade, 68% in Broward and 69% in Monroe County. Despite that, the positivity rates were 15.1% in Florida, 10.1% in Miami-Dade, 10.9% in Broward and 11.6% in Monroe County as July 23, the most recently weekly report released by the FDOH.