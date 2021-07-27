FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board is meeting Tuesday in a workshop to discuss mask requirements for the upcoming school year.

Broward will resume full in-person learning at the start of the 2021-2022 school year and, currently, masks are optional for students.

Before the board members met, there was a rally outside their administration building against the forced masking of children. The rally was staged by a group called Reopen South Florida.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his opposition to mask mandates for students.

“There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level, imposing compulsory masks on kids,” DeSantis said. “We’re not doing that in Florida, OK? We need our kids to breathe.”

The governor said he supports school districts making masks optional for students.

COVID-19 cases, including the highly contagious Delta variant, are surging in Florida.

In Broward, the vaccination rate is 68%, but the county added 6,105 new cases last week and has a new case positivity rate of 10.9 percent.

Statewide, there were 73-thousand new coronavirus cases in Florida last week and the positivity rate jumped to 15 percent.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is expected to reverse course on some of its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The change comes as the Delta variant sweeps across the country, although health officials still insist the approved vaccines give strong protection against the most serious effects of the virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends in-person learning and urges all who are eligible to be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

They also recommended that all students older than two years and all school staff should wear face masks at school unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit their use. They noted that a significant portion of the student population is not eligible for vaccination and by wearing masks it would protect unvaccinated students from COVID-19 and reduce transmission.