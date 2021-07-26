MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big celebration was held Monday morning by Shake-A-Leg Miami.
The organization is celebrating 31 years of making the city of Miami one of the most accessible cities to live, work, visit and get healthy.
Over the years Shake-A-Leg has made life better for thousands people with disabilities and their families.
They thanked the community for its support for the group.
The American with Disabilities Act was signed into law by George H.W. Bush 31 years ago, the same day that Shake-A-Leg Miami was launched.