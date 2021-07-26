MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flood Watch remains in effect through this Monday evening due to the potential for more storms and flooding in spots.

Although it was mainly dry in the morning with just a few showers, storms will likely develop later that will be slow moving and produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. Since the ground is already saturated due to all the wet weather over the weekend, any additional rain will lead to flooding for some neighborhoods.

It will not be raining all day and it will not rain everywhere, but the storm chance is high due to plenty of moisture associated with a low pressure system located just east of Jacksonville. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of low pressure a low potential of development because it remains disorganized and it is expected to move inland over northern Florida or Georgia on Monday.

Regardless of development, as the low drifts westward, all the deep tropical moisture will keep our atmosphere moist and unstable the next few days.

Highs will soar to the low 90s on Monday and the rest of the week. Every day we will likely see scattered storms that will lead to heavy rain at times. Next weekend we will likely see the rain chance decrease a bit with more of a typical summertime pattern returning.