MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you noticed the two bright objects in the eastern sky just after sunset?

Easily seen just above the moon over the weekend were Jupiter and Saturn.

The two planets will be near each other again this year, but not as close as the great conjunction last December. The show really begins as the moon moves away over the next few weeks and the two planets will be near their opposition.

When we here on Earth are directly between a planet and the sun it is known as opposition. Only planets that are further from the sun than Earth can be in opposition. It is the best time to view the planets and, if you have access, photograph them through a telescope.

Saturn’s opposition will occur on August 2nd while Jupiter’s will be on August 19-20.

To find the two planets look in the eastern sky just after midnight. Jupiter will be easy to spot as it is brighter than Saturn which is located to the right of Jupiter. Both planets will rise high in the sky and be directly overhead at midnight on their corresponding opposition date.

If you can get to a darker location it will make viewing even better, weather permitting of course.