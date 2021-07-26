MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A building inspector has reviewed emergency measures taken by a Coral Gables condo that was deemed unsafe and said residents do not need to evacuate.

Last week notices were placed at the front entrance of the building at 730 Coral Way to let residents know they have until Monday to get out.

According to a statement from the city, “,,,the Chief Building Inspector visited the site and performed a visual inspection. Due to our findings, additional action was necessary. We contacted the Condominium Association and were provided a report dating back four years that identified issues. Unfortunately, no action had been taken as prescribed by the report. An additional inspection by an engineer hired by the association was made. It was determined that immediate measures such as shoring the structure were necessary. Residents of this three story structure were advised that if steps were not taken immediately, the building would need to be evacuated.”

On Monday, the building inspector said he will give his findings to a structural engineer to review and, as of now, the residents can stay put until Friday.

CBS4 spoke to the homeowner association board president, who said worked with an engineer to fix whatever structural concerns the city had.

“The engineer recommended that we do three things. The first one is to install these shoring poles. The second one is to empty the pool and the pool deck,” said the association president, who did not want their name used in this report.

The third recommendation was to remove the tiles on the pool deck. All three were completed over the weekend.

“We’ve done all three of the initial steps and once he finalizes the report on the whole building. Then we will start to do whatever recommendations he’s making,” said the association president.

Coral Gables will be sending notices this week to all buildings 30-years and older offering courtesy inspections by the Chief Building Inspector.