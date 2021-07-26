MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you ready for some football? Dolphins Camp 2021 gets underway on Wednesday.

There will be plenty of new faces at training camp and that includes new defensive back Jason McCourty.

“As a defense when you talk about stacking up and all that, you set a precedent last year and I just think you are always trying to grow and get better,” said McCourty. “Obviously teams will be looking at films from last year and trying to figure out ways to beat us as a defense and it’s up to us to continue to improve and get better and challenge each other to see what heights we can reach.”

The Miami Dolphins will host 14 training camp practices that are open to the public at their brand new, state-of-the-art training facility built right next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The first is Saturday, July 31. Attendance is free but you must reserve tickets by clicking here.

CBS4 is the official partner of the Miami Dolphins.

Make sure you join us for Camp Dolphins. Our daily camp reports kick off on Wednesday following the late news.

It leads up to the first preseason game Saturday, August 14 against the Chicago Bears.

The Dolphins play three preseason games this season and CBS4 is the only place to catch all the action.