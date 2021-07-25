MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students in northwest Miami-Dade were treated to free haircuts ahead of the new school year.

KIPP Miami invited the kids to 305 Kings and Queens Salon, where the first 100 got complimentary cuts.

KIPP is a national nonprofit network of public charter schools. This is the third year they partnered with the salon.

Organizers say it’s all about making sure students are taken care of even during summer.

The free haircuts weren’t offered just to KIPP students.

Any student in the community was welcome to come in.

KIPP also helps parents with after school care, school supplies and transportation.

For more information on their programs, go to KIPPMiami.org.